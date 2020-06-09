A Victorian liquor distiller has issued an urgent recall on its bottles of gin after they found out they had been filled with hand sanitiser.

The company, Apollo Bay Distillery, said it had sold a number of bottle swift no seal, which had been labelled as gin but it actually contained their sanitiser,

Hand sanitiser is not safe to drink and should not be consumed.

The company said at least nine bottles of the sanitiser, labelled as “SS Casino Gin” were sold between June 5 and June 7.

“Should you have purchased a bottle of SS Casino Gin between Friday 5 June to Sunday 7 June please return it to where you purchased it from for a full refund or replacement,” the company said in a statement.