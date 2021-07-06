Two years ago, McDonald’s introduced us to the all-new ‘McVeggie’ burger in a bid to create more diversity on its menu.

However, due to a significant decrease in popularity, the ‘McVeggie’ has since been removed.

The McVeggie was McDonald’s only vegetarian burger option and was made up of peas, corn, potato, carrot, and onion served between sesame seed buns with cheese, pickles, and mayo.

Whilst we don’t know if the change is permanent, perhaps that means there are plans for some more vegetarian options to hit the menu?

Will you miss the McVeggie?