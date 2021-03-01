March has arrived and we’ll do whatever it takes to make it better than last year, and this famous baked goods chain is here just in time.

After launching multiple stores up north, famed American bakery chain Cinnabon will finally be open for business on Wednesday March 3.

Pastry fans and dessert lovers alike will be licking their lips when they see the scrolls that are behind the glass, including the cream cheese cinnamon roll, Caramel Pecanbon or that iconic, delicious chocolate Chocobon. GET IN ME!

We’re imagining that this joint is going to be pretty popular so expect a queue. If you’re worried about missing out, you can pre-order for pick-up right here.

The new Cinnabon store is opening at 8.30AM on Wednesday March 3 at Westfield Southland, 1239 Nepean Highway, Cheltenham. You’ll find it on level one, opposite Coles.

Happy eating!