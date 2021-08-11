Woolworths stores nationwide have had to recall their popular pasta sauce due to fears that plastic and metal fragments could have contaminated the product.

Food Standards Australia made the announcement for Patties Foods Pty Ltd on Leggo’s Fresh Napoli Sauce with Tomato, Garlic, Basil & Oregano 250 grams.

Eating could cause illness so if you have the product with the expiry date of October 2nd, 2021, return the product and you’ll receive a full refund!

“The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign matter,” Food Standards Australia said in a statement.

“Food products containing metal and plastic may cause illness/injury if consumed.”