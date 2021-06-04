An urgent recall has been issued for an ice cream that is sold at IGA stores across Australia.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand issued the recall for the COmmunity Ci’s Cookies and Cream ice cream for all tubs with a best before the date of March 9, 2023.

“The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign matter (rubber),” the alert read.

“Food products containing rubber may cause illness (or) injury if consumed.”

Consumers are urged not to eat the product and return it for a full refund.