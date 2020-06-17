Uncle Ben’s owner Mars is planning to change the rice makers ‘brand identity’ following criticism it has faced over the last few weeks.

In a statement on their website, Mars wrote “now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do.”

Racism has no place in society. We stand in solidarity with the Black community,” the statement said.

“We don’t yet know what the exact changes and timing will be, but we are evaluating all possibilities,” Mars added.

“We know we have a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices.”

The move comes as an acknowledgment of racist stereotypes that brands are moving to change following the attention brought to them following the protest and riots over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The Uncle Ben’s website said the name was first used in 1946 to describe a rice farmer who has known to be brilliant at rice growing. . The man depicted in the logo is a “a beloved Chicago chef and waiter named Frank Brown.”

It is unknown when the change will be rolled out in Australia.