I don’t know what talks were talked, what whispers were whispered and what meetings were met for this to happen.

But Zooper Dooper flavoured milk has arrived in your grocery aisles and I am unsettled.

600ml cartons of the milk have graced our shelves thanks to Bega and so far, it looks like there are only 3 flavours.

A limited-edition Raspberry, Pineapple and Bubble Gum…

They’ve been sighted across the nation at Woolworths but they’re yet to be available to be bought online.

My stomach is churning at the thought of the bubblegum, but I refuse to be deterred!

Has anyone tried them yet?

Are you still alive?

Hello?