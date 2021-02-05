This Easter just got a whole hell of a lot more poppin’!

We all got the news that Coles is flogging Golden Gaytime popcorn but did we know that Woolies will be selling Golden Gaytime Chocolate Eggs from March?

According to Bandt, Unilever Australia has secured brand licensing with Snack Brands Australia and Chocolatier Australia to create a series of Golden Gaytime snacks.

Chocolatier Australia has created ‘Golden Gaytime Eggsellence Easter Egg’ with Rainforest Alliance certified chocolate and zero palm oil!

The choccy egg is coated in Gaytime biscuit crumbs and will have the icecreams iconic toffee flavour.

I mean… oh my god.

You’ll find me this Easter season passed out in the backyard surrounded by half-eaten eggs.

I wouldn’t have it any other way.