Melbourne is entering its fifth week of Stage 4 Lockdown and wouldn’t it be nice to feel even more loved by your friends you can’t see?

Well, now is now our chance.

UberEats is letting interstate friends send Melburnians a free dessert from Sprinkles Ice Creamery, Lukumades and Pidapipo each night this week.. if the order is sent after 8PM, AKA the start of the curfew.

Here’s how it works:

1. Enter your Melbourne-based loved one’s address as the delivery location in the Uber Eats app. When you search the app will show restaurants near them, instead of you.

2. Search for local dessert options available from independent restaurants like Pidapipo, Lukumades or Sprinkles Ice Creamery – and many more!

3. On the checkout screen, enter the promo code mondaylove (tuesdaylove, and so on). The first 1000 eligible dessert orders each day made after 8 pm will be able to send their Melbourne mate free dessert (up to $20, including delivery fee).

4. Press “Order Now”, then click the “Share this delivery” option at the top of the Uber Eats app.

5. Send the tracker link to your friend. When your friend opens the shared link in a browser window, it’ll show where in the delivery process that surprise treat is in real-time.

Best let your friends know you want a free dessert ASAP.

