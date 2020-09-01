Two popular almond milk brands have been recalled over contamination fears.

MILKLAB Almond Milk and Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Chocolate Almond Milk have both been recalled due to “potential microbial contamination”.

“This recall includes an earlier recall by RIO Coffee of MILKLAB Almond Milk with a Best Before date of 6 AUG 2021 in SA – this recall has been removed from the website,” the recall explained.

“MILKLAB Almond Milk has been available for sale nationally in various coffee shops and foodservice outlets.”

The best before dates on the MILKLAB products are 18 June, 01 July, 20 July, 29 July and 6 August in 2021.“Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Chocolate Almond Milk has been available for sale in NSW (Coles and Woolworths), QLD (Coles and Woolworths), SA (Coles), TAS (Coles), VIC (Coles and Woolworths) and WA (Coles and Woolworths),” the recall also stated.

For Blue Diamond product, the best before is 27 April 2021.

Both products are the 1L versions and have been recalled due to “potential microbial contamination (bacteria pseudomonas)“.

“Food products with microbial contamination may cause illness if consumed,” FSANZ said.