For as long as we can remember, there have been two types of people.

Those who like the original, iconic cheese Twisties in the red and yellow packet, and those who are just, plain wrong and prefer chicken Twisties. Weirdos.

But this is just a massive curveball that we have just found out about.

Twisties have quietly launched a new Sticky BBQ Ribs flavour of their beloved snack and honestly, we don’t know how to feel about this.

On paper, the flavour might just be the most genius coming-together in the history of snacks…but the original Twisties is a level of genius that you should not mess with.

We’re told that they’re strictly a limited edition, so you’ll need to hurry up and grab yourself a packet if you want to give them a try.

They’re available at Coles, Woolies and independents around the country right now.

