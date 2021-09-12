Life is pretty straight with Twisties… so naturally, they’ve thrown us a curveball with their new limited-edition flavour.

Twisties have released a ‘Twisties Meatlovers Pizza Party Bag’, that you can get from Woolies for $3 a bag!

The most mysterious part of all of this is that there is no mention of the new flavour on their website… or their socials… yet it’s visible on Woolworth’s site.

So does it exist?

Has anyone actually seen them with their own eyes?

I’ll have to do a little investigating of my own tomorrow…

