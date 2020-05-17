McDonald’s Australia has closed and will deep clean 12 restaurants in Victoria after a truck driver from a service provider tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s Australia has said the decision was made out of an ‘bundance of caution”.

“The truck driver made deliveries to 12 restaurants and interacted with a small number of restaurant employees on each occasion while asymptomatic and unaware they had contracted COVID-19.”

They went onto confirm that all potential close contacts and employees who worked shifts during and after the truck drivers’ delivery had been told not to return to work for 14 days.

“The Department of Health has identified the truck driver as a workplace close contact of the previously announced Craigieburn COVID-19 case.”

“McDonald’s Australia has taken this significant action in the best interests of the health and safety of our employees and our customers.”

“We will open each of the restaurants following completion of the deep clean and pending the availability of replacement crew.”

No other employees in the stores had tested positive for COVID-19.

FULL LIST OF RESTAURANTS TO CLOSE:

Melton East

Laverton North

Yallambie

Taylors Lakes

Campbellfield

Sunbury

Hoppers Crossing

Riverdale Village

Sandown

Calder Highway Northbound/Outbound

Calder Highway Southbound/Inbound

BP Rockbank Service Centre Outbound