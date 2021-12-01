If you’d prefer your Christmas gingerbread house to be more a gingerbread home, this is it.

From today, you can now get six free downloadable gingerbread cookie-cutter stencils based on classic IKEA furniture, including the Billy bookcase, the Strandmon chair and the Malm bed frame.

All you need to do is simply download the stencil, print and cut out the templates, trace around them, bake, assemble, and decorate.

And honestly, assembling this furniture is way less stressful than assembling the real thing, especially being able to scoff it afterwards.

