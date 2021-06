It’s a problematic fave for sure, but the controversial Turkish Delight is now coming in small bite-sized pieces.

The chewy jelly will be coated in milk chocolate and if I’m being quite honest with you… I think this ratio is far superior to the current Turkish Delight.

I’ve always thought, more chocolate less… delight.

Keep your eyes out in the confectionery aisles of IGA, Foodlands and various other independent supermarkets.

Has anyone spotted these in store yet?

Share info in the comments!

