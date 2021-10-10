So, if you’re anything like us, you are a sucker for new ice cream flavours.

We came across this heavenly creation by the New Zealand brand ‘Much Moore’ during our routine search for brand new ice cream flavours to try.

The new flavour is a ‘premium awesome toffee baked churros flavoured ice cream’ that includes toffee cinnamon flavoured ice cream with chunks of authentic baked churros.

While it says it’s currently ‘Temporarily Unavailable’ at Woolies, keep an eye out for this delicious new flavour to appear in the freezer section.