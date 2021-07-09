If you are living a life that is free of Gluten, then you will know how tough it can be to find food Gluten-Free Bread..

Well, the guys at TipTop have, according to many GF Facebook Groups, come up with the goods.

The brand new The One Gluten-Free bread retails for $6 and is selling out across Australia.

We have been told that the best way to get it is to ask staff if they have any outback and don’t give up hunting.

Apparently, it’s one of the best GF breads around!

The bread can be purchased from Woolworths here.