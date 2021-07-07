This is a big one.
We were TODAY years old when we found out that Ritz Crackers have been designed with scalloped edges for an actual purpose.
In a mind blowing TikTok video that was recently posted by company (@theritzcrackersofficial), they shared that the edges are designed cutting cheese.
This. Is. Incredible.
What a beautiful way to prepare a snack.
The comments section did not disappoint, either, with one user sharing ‘My life is a lie’, and another saying ‘I didn’t believe it until I saw what account this was’.
Another said, ‘I refuse to believe I went an entire 24 years of my life without knowing this’, and we absolutely relate to this.
Going to the shops right now to buy some crackers and cheese!