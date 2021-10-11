Up until now, when you think Tia Maria, you think delicious coffee liqueur but 2021 is bringing you something fresh!

Tia Maria Matcha is bringing a new creamy liqueur with Japanese green tea flavour.

It’s totally unique and a fresh flavour for summer, adding tea liqueur to its line of coffee liqueurs.

The liqueur comes in a striking soft green pour replicating a natural Matcha colour and the new product has an ABV of 17%.

Matcha became all the flavour range in Australia a few years ago when the nation began to really embrace Japanese fusion cuisine.

The ingredient is so versatile across sweet, savoury and beverages and now paired with alcohol.

Danilo Migliorini, Brand Ambassador for Tia Maria commented: “We noticed the increasing demand for Matcha in food and beverage products and wanted to create an alcoholic matcha beverage. We loved creating the brand new Tia Maria Matcha and pushing the boundaries of what this versatile liqueur can do and we are incredibly excited to finally share it with Australians.”

Tia Maria has shared two recipes to enjoy the perfect Matcha moment.

The Tia Maria Matcha ‘Ritual’

Method:

Mix two teaspoons of sugar and one teaspoon of matcha powder in a dish.

Chill your glass for 10 minutes or until you have moisture on the glass.

Dip the glass rim into the mix of matcha powder and sugar.

Fill the glass with ice and add Tia Maria Matcha.

The Tia Maria Matcha-tini

Ingredients:

45ml Tia Maria Matcha

15ml Vodka

Method:

Create your perfect green matcha rim on half of a coupe or martini glass.

Pour Tia Maria Matcha, vodka and ice into a cocktail shaker.

Shake the ingredients together. Pour in the contents of the shaker using a strainer and sieve into the glass.

Find the new Tia Maria Matcha Cream liqueur on BoozeBud for $42.00!