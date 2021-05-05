Sometimes you see somebody come up with an idea that on first inspection is just downright silly.

But then, the more you think about it, the more it sort of makes sense in the strangest way. This is one of those ideas.

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after inadvertently sharing her bizarre (but also genius) hack for chopping onions without crying.

In the video, captured by her partner, TikTok user @msbrittanyscott chops onions at the kitchen bench, completely shielded from that evil irritant that makes you cry like a baby.

Shielded from the onions…by a lid from a kitchen pot.

And while the caption on the TikTok reads: “When you were nice to the weird girl and now she’s your wife”, we think that this weird girl might not be so crazy.

I mean, come on, it might not be the most elegant solution in the world, but it is pretty genius!