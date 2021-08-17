My ears are ringing!

Free? Churros? Yes.

Guzman y Gomez is offering free churros for their customers ordering through Deliveroo.

But the catch? It’s only for this week until the 22nd of August.

All you need to do is order a Burrito, Burrito Bowl, Veggie Burrito, Veggie Burrito Bowl, Cali Burrito or Veggie Cali Burrito off Deliveroo and you’ll get their delicious free churros with their famous Dulce de Leche sauce as a bonus!

Joe Satari at Deliveroo comments: “I hope every sweet tooth in Australia is ready for this because this is set to be one of our biggest ever freebies! Now more than ever, we love bringing a smile to our customers’ faces, offering them a little pick me up whenever we can! It’s the perfect excuse for Aussies to treat themselves to the ultimate Mexican marvel with a side of sweet, drool-worthy Churros and Dulce de Leche sauce!”

