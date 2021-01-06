It’s like they read my super-secret letter to Santa last year and knew exactly what I wanted for Christmas, which was endless meat and cheese platters.

All ‘The Bavarian’ restaurants across Sydney are offering All-You-Can-Eat meat and cheese boards for January and February only!!

So line those stomachs with gouda knows what because we’re about to go feasting.

Sorry lonely hearts club but this is a 2+ person affair, so grab a mate and book in or you’ll find yourself in a bit of a pickle.

For only $25pp you can stuff your gob with German cheeses, Prager ham, Schinkenspek, Lyoner, Berliner, Liverworst, Pretzels and Gherkins served with Kühne mustard and Remoulade for 90 whole minutes.

What a way to start 2021! Prost!

