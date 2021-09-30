THICC Cookies, the home of the famous 1kg New York-style choc chip cookie is now offering a freakin’ 1KG Biscoff cookie!!

Because of how popular Biscoff has been, this bad boy will be a permanent addition to THICC’s cookie collection.

Imagine a supersized Belgian Lotus Biscoff cookie that’s crunchy on the outside and soft, chewiness on the inside, and guess what?

They’ll deliver it straight to your door!

THICC has an insane selection of other 1kg New York style cookies including Choc Chip, Nutella Cookie, Reese Peanut Butter Chip and FUNFETTI CHIP!!

Look, if you’re a regular person then maybe… just maybe, 1kg might be a bit too much for you (I have no idea why), but don’t fret!

THICC also sells regular-sized cookies in the yummiest looking flavours like Choc Chip, Salted Caramel Chip, Red Velvet, Carmello, Milo and Espresso Choc Chip!

Also, maybe you have a friend that the 1kg cookie is PERFECT for?

Well, there’s the option to add personlised messages if you want to send it as a gift!

“Our 1kg cookies have a cult following around Australia and even internationally!” says THICC Cookies co-founder Chris Sheldrick. “Customers love breaking them in two, nibbling the crispy edges, sharing chunks with friends, dipping them into hot drinks and smothering them in ice-cream. And as they’re so huge, many people save the rest for another day. You can even store them in an airtight container for a week or freeze them for up to two months – although I haven’t heard of many that make it that far!”

The 1kg Biscoff Cookie is going for $55, for the ULTIMATE experience, heat before eating.

The cookie comes in its own pie-style foil tray for heating ease.