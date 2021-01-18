A Coles customer has shared their ‘next level’ checkout hack that will make your trips to the supermarket so much easier.

Sharing on Facebook, shopper Matt showed that the small trolleys you pick up for your shop will actually fit above the service tray at the self-serve checkouts.

Matt shared a photo which shows he was able to slide the cart over the shelf, so his groceries were next to the register.

“Dear Coles, don’t ever change this at the self serve checkouts where the small trolley conveniently hovers over the shelf,” Matt wrote on Facebook.

“It’s next level.”

Shoppers were surprised by the back, with one saying “I had no idea you could do this. Mind-blowing.”

