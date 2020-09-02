Woolworths have today announced a new partnership with health insurance company Bupa, which will see Everyday Rewards customers get some big benefits.

The latest addition means that BUPA policyholders will get triple points on fruit and vegetables and Macro products for the first 60 days after policyholders link their account with Everyday Rewards.

As well as that it will see, Woolworths Everyday Rewards members who sign up to a Bupa health insurance policy can also collect up to 130,000 bonus points, which is $650 worth of groceries on selected couple and family policies.

There are also 80,000 bonus points – or $400 in groceries – on offer for anybody who signs up a single person for health insurance policies.

Hannah Ross, Woolworths Director of Everyday Rewards said “We know our customers want to make healthier eating choices, and we’ve been working hard to make it easier and more affordable to do so.’’

“This focus on wellbeing has only accelerated in the pandemic, with our customers telling us their number one food priority over the next 12 months is eating more fresh fruit and veggies.

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with Bupa to support this positive intent with extra rewards on a purchase that can help kickstart new habits.”

You can get more info, here.