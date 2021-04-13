Every Saturday from 11am-4pm, Mejico in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD will be serving up a feast of delicious Mexican dishes with their own twist on bottomless brunch – Sangria Saturdays.

Sip on free-flowing red or white sangria for two hours as you tuck into table side guac, patatas bravas, watermelon salad, Pasilla chilli spiced roasted chicken, prawn tacos and margarita cheesecakes. Need I say more??

You and your mates have two menu options to choose from – the Classic Feed Me for $72 and the Deluxe Feed Me for $89. The signature favourites from the restaurant will be making an appearance plus premium items will be popping up on your table as well. You simply won’t stop salivating.

Sangria Saturdays is available each Saturday from 11am-4pm at Mejico Melbourne, Pink Alley, CBD. Bookings are for two hours only and bottomless sangria will only be served with a meal. Head here to book.

