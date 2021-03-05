Nerds is one of the biggest throwback lollies. Whether you were mixing up the flavours or just popping open each side of the box at a time, it was always fun to get that little sour hit.

My mouth is salivating as I’m thinking about it!

If you’re thinking it’s time for a walk down memory lane, you can now get your Nerd on in Melbourne and you can do it in the best way.

As part of their Hottest 100 Ritas competition, El Camino Cantina in Fitzroy are now serving Grape Nerd margaritas. These bad boys were fan voted to stick around for the next few months, so you know you’ll be in for a treat.

You’re also in for a more premium experience as well as it is served as a Cadillac Margarita. It means you can expect a smooth, rich float of Grand Mariner. Oh my.

If you feel like trying some other fancy flavours, the other winners of the Hottest 100 Ritas are also on the menu – delicious Mango, Watermelon and Passionfruit.

El Camino Cantina’s Hottest 100 Ritas, including the Grape Nerd margarita, are available until May 30. Check them out at 222 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy.