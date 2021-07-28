It’s no secret Melburnians love to indulge in a good cheese platter, so when The Westin came up with ‘High Cheese’ – a cheesy spin on their classic high tea menu – people went crazy for it.

If it already sounded fancy to spend a few hours tasting three tiers of sweet and savoury treats, The Westin have turned it up a notch for the month of August (could the timing be better?)

For a little extra, you’ll be able to feast on the ‘Truffle Takeover’ menu which celebrates the best that truffle season has to offer.

Not only will you be able to enjoy the High Cheese dishes that already have foodies salivating, but you’ll find them with a bit of a twist.

For example, the baked Le Duc Vacherin with garlic, thyme and wine, served with quinoa, soya and amaranth sourdough will be served with divine shaved black truffle. Oomph.

As well as that, the ever-so-tasty L’Artisan Grand Fleuri Brie, layered with sautéed mushrooms and leeks in oloroso sheery will also be found dressed in fresh black truffle.

Oh, and let’s not forget about dessert. Those gorgeous walnut praline Madeleines filled with whipped Marcel Petite Comté will be served with black truffle and honeycomb. A must try!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The menu still includes free-flowing Vittoria coffee blends, Jing Tea herbal infusions and plenty of hot chocolate. If you are looking for something from behind the bar, South Australian winery Bird In Hand has a pairing menu for each savoury and sweet cheese and truffle course.

High Cheese Truffle Takeover is on in the Lobby Lounge of The Westin Melbourne from Sunday August 1 from 11am-8pm. The ‘Truffle Takeover’ menu is $40 per person on top of the regular High Cheese menu price ($98 per person) and it is available until Tuesday August 31. Bookings are essential, head here.