It’s a good time to be a meat eater… National Fried Chicken Day is just around the corner!

There will be many local eateries that will be celebrating this special occasion on Tuesday July 6, but if you are looking to get your hands on a free meal, here’s one spot to pencil down.

Buza Korean Fried Chicken are feeling very generous and will be slinging chicken wing boxes for FREE.

Yep, you’ll pay zilch for delicious, succulent smoke soy wings that will have you salivating when you lay your eyes on it.

Festivities will kick off from 4.30pm, however the giveaways will commence from 5pm and will only be available until stocks last. We reckon once word gets out, people will be keen to get their hands on it, so don’t be tardy to this one.

You’ll find it on Level 3 at Melbourne Central, opposite TGI Fridays and the Asian Beer Cafe.

