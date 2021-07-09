Melburnians love a good coffee, and it tastes even better when its free!

Contraband Coffee Traders have been waking up the shoppers of Preston Market for years, and now they are moving into a bigger space within the Market to take things up a notice.

To celebrate the occasion, the baristas will be serving up free Sunday morning coffee for the first 50 customers who come into the store on July 18. Note it down in your diary!

The new-look store will also see Contraband be roasting coffee onsite and in the future, hosting public coffee tastings. We like the sound of that.

You’ll be able to swing by and purchase sweet treats with your order, accessories and equipment for your home coffee set-up and eventually, order roasted coffee-to-order.

Find the new Contraband Coffee Traders store at Preston Market 30A The Centreway, Preston VIC 3072. They’ll be handing out free coffee from 8am, July 18 to the first 50 customers.

Advertisement