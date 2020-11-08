Any Melbourne foodie loves to find new places grab a feed and if you are looking for somewhere to catch up with friends in a unique interior, you might want to head over to this spot.

Flovie in Carlton has been described on social media as the “prettiest café” in Melbourne and we can see why. Your phone battery will be running dry as you try and grab pics of the aesthetically pleasing drinks, food and interior.

Seriously, everything is a feast for the eyes. Just look at this TikTok video…

Flovie is also QR Code ready and is also a florist so you can take home those floral vibes with you!

Want to check it out? You’ll be able to find this spot at 261-263 Queensberry Street, Carlton – book a table here.

