We’ve all heard of bottomless brunches with free flowing mimosas and other delicious cocktails, but if you’d rather have something else on tap, this will be the perfect outing for you.

Colonial Brewing Co. in Port Melbourne have kicked off their ‘Bottomless Beerunch’ – a twist on the popular deal which offers up two hours of free-flowing beer and a lunch item.

Don’t worry, there will be cocktails and wine if you feel like mixing it up or want to bring a friend who hasn’t stepped into a brewery before.

A DJ will keep the music pumping throughout the afternoon (yes, all the sessions are in the arvo!) and there is even a basketball court if you want to shoot hoops.

Bottomless Beerunch is on at Colonial Brewing Co. each Saturday and Sunday at 12pm, 2pm and 4pm. Tickets are $60 per person. Book online here.

