There is nothing like a good barbecue on a weekend, but if you don’t feel like getting on the tools and the dealing with the clean up this time around, this inner city bar will hit the spot.

Richmond pub Harlow are throwing a Bottomless BBQ every Sunday from 1pm-3pm. You won’t be able to stop licking your lips as you enjoy stacks of delicious grilled meats and sides – and yes, that includes vegetables!

You and your mates will also get to share from an esky that’s full of beers on arrival, and enjoy the other selected beers, house wine and spritz behind the bar throughout the two hour session.

There will be music throughout the bar spun by DJs to keep the party vibe going and who knows, you might be in the mood for a cocktail too.

Harlow holds their Bottomless BBQ every Sunday from 1pm-3pm, located at 447 Church Street, Richmond. It is $59 per person for drinks and food for two hours. Go here to book your spot!

