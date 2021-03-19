McDonald’s doesn’t sell McFlurry cakes but if you have been looking at TikTok, you will know they can exist.

The ‘McFlurry Cake’ comes during a time where there are a lot of fast food hacks around and to make the delicious ice cream into a different product, you only need two ingredients and five minutes of time.

TikTker Emily Canham pointed out that all you have to do is ‘add flour’.

In her hugely popular post, Canham adds some self-raising to her McFlurry and then mixes the products together. She then moves her ‘dough’ into a McFlurry container and microwaves it for around two minutes.

“It tastes so good,” she says in the clip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TikTokers seemed both stunned and impressed by the trick.

“This actually works?” one user asked.

“Game changer,” another wrote.