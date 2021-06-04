If you think that ice cream and chilli sounds like a very odd combination, well that’s because it most certainly is.

But that has not stood in the way of a new McDonald’s hack combining those two very opposite foods going viral.

In a new viral TikTok trend, Macca’s customers are combining the standard vanilla soft-serve ice cream with chilli oil, and people cannot get enough of it.

The hack, shared by Aussie food blogger Ryan Paturzo has already been watched by over 160,000 people on TikTok, with heaps of people jumping into the comments to share how surprised they are by the taste.

Paturzo describes the flavour combo as something that will “take your tastebuds on a wild adventure”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keen to try it out? All you need to do is order a plain sundae from Macca’s and top it with your own chilli oil.

Have you tried this salty-sweet Macca’s hack? What did you think?