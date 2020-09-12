If anybody embodies exactly how I feel when I cook, it’s this kid.

Hungry, impatient, everything looks delicious…”hey I wonder what raw meat tastes like?” I have a short attention span.

Cade is a two-year-old who loves to help out in the kitchen. Okay maybe ‘help’ is too strong of a word.

He stands there next to someone cooking and madly grabs at raw ingredients, attempting to shove them into his mouth before his Mum or Nana can tell him to stop.

It’s compulsive viewing and an absolute mood!

