Treating yourself to juicy fried chicken is the perfect way to cap off the week and when it’s free, it’s even better!

Gami Fried Chicken & Beer has been labelled as one of the “best fried chicken” joints in town and to celebrate the opening of their new store in Lilydale, they want to make sure everyone knows why.

Head down to the store on Thursday 25 March or Friday 26 March between 12pm-12.30pm and 5pm-5.30pm each day to get your hands on a box of FREE boneless fried chicken!

There is only 1,000 boxes allocated for each timeslot. It is first in best dressed, so if you want a free lunch or dinner, you’ll have to think quick!

You’ll find Gami Chicken & Beer at Lilydale Village, 51-59 Anderson Street, Lilydale.

