Whether you call it a potato scallop or cake, these delicious spud discs sure go down a treat. Whether you are having them with some fish and chips or perhaps at the local footy ground, it is a must-have.
It has been revealed which restaurant is cooking up the best ones in the country, according to reviewers on Wotif.
If you’ve got the craving, here is where to go searching…
- Blue Lips Fish & Chips, Exmouth, WA
- Morgan’s Seafood Market & Takeaway, Scarborough, QLD
- Heathcote Fish & Chips, Heathcote, NSW
- Coffs Harbour Fishermen’s Co-op, Coffs Harbour, NSW
- Sea Salt Fish & Chips, Sawtell, NSW
- Banana Coast Seafood, Coffs Harbour, NSW
- Ballina Fishermen’s Co-op, Ballina, NSW
- Hunky Dory, South Melbourne, VIC
- Cadell Street Fish & Chips, Goolwa, SA
- Wellington Point Takeaway, Wellington Point, QLD
