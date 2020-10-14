Whether you call it a potato scallop or cake, these delicious spud discs sure go down a treat. Whether you are having them with some fish and chips or perhaps at the local footy ground, it is a must-have.

It has been revealed which restaurant is cooking up the best ones in the country, according to reviewers on Wotif.

If you’ve got the craving, here is where to go searching…

Blue Lips Fish & Chips, Exmouth, WA Morgan’s Seafood Market & Takeaway, Scarborough, QLD Heathcote Fish & Chips, Heathcote, NSW Coffs Harbour Fishermen’s Co-op, Coffs Harbour, NSW Sea Salt Fish & Chips, Sawtell, NSW Banana Coast Seafood, Coffs Harbour, NSW Ballina Fishermen’s Co-op, Ballina, NSW Hunky Dory, South Melbourne, VIC Cadell Street Fish & Chips, Goolwa, SA Wellington Point Takeaway, Wellington Point, QLD

