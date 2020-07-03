It has been 16 years since one of the biggest debates to ever hit Australian television was settled – soft shell or hard shell tacos.

“Why don’t we have both?” a six-year-old girl said on the Old El Paso commercial and became it was an iconic moment for years to come.

Flash forward to today and that little girl who saved the day is all grown up. Her name is Mia Agraviador, she’s a 20-year-old barista living in Sydney and she’s stunning!

“Yes, I’m the “Porque No Los Dos?” Taco Girl,” her Instagram bio reads.

The moment still carries in our minds, so much so that she has recently featured in a new ad for Koala, and she had a ball doing it.

I guess they all have to grow up at some point but we must say, this makes us feel a lot older!