The KIIS studios are buzzing with excitement… Jase & Lauren In The Morning is starting on Monday!

It’ll be a massive day, and if you’re a footy fan, it’ll be even sweeter. Every week, Melbourne Dees superstar Christian Petracca will be joining the show to keep AFL diehards up to date with insider knowledge.

When we announced our expanding KIIS family last week, Jase revealed what got Christian “over the line” in his new role with the show – and it wasn’t his incredible football skills.

Listen below…

Listen to the full pop-up show with Nazeem Hussain, Clint Stanaway & Christian Petracca below…

Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show Jase & Lauren In The Morning begins on Monday only on KIIS 101.1!

