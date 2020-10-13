Bistro Morgan Bakehouse’s Morgan Hipworth has revealed the secret to his roast potatoes on social media. It is a fairly simple method that we would all be familiar with – but there is one ingredient that would surprise you!

The 19-year old has revealed that peanut oil is the trick to “perfect crunchy” roast potatoes as it has the highest smoking point. Clever.

The recipe also includes sea salt, pepper, celery salt, thyme and rosemary.

Check out the clip below…

