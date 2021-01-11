Buying roast chickens from the supermarket can be a bit of a chook raffle, to be honest.

Sometimes you luck out and they are on sale for two bucks, sometimes they’re completely sold out and sometimes you even have to pay full price…the horror!

Thankfully, Woolies seem like they have your back with this one.

The supermarket giant have confirmed to 7News the EXACT time that their roast chickens start to be discounted.

It turns out that the chooks begin to be discounted once they have been on display for four hours.

However, just how much your dinner will be reduced by is decided on a store-by-store basis.

Arch rivals Coles have previously made headlines with their BBQ chooks, giving customers a voucher for a free chicken should they be sold out.

