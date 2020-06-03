Find yourself craving fried eggs in the morning but never have enough time to slave away at a stovetop? This new hack is about to save your day, week and month!

Celebrity chef Dave Chang has revealed his secret to super quick ‘fried’ eggs that come straight out of the microwave and it takes only one minute and a half.

“Microwave your eggs. @jimmyfallon showed me his egg trick with a silicone ring mold in a pan on @fallontonight. After my WIFI run to the liquor store (yes my Wi-Fi crash)… I made this. Don’t be afraid of the microwave!! #culinarydarkarts #sandbagmaster,” he wrote in the caption.

Here is the recipe, give it a crack! (See what I did there?)

Use cooking spray to spray a small, microwave-safe bowl. Crack the egg into the bowl. If you wish, grab a pinch of salt. YOLO. Put the bowl in the microwave and set the power to 30%. Set the timer for 1 minute and 30 seconds. Take the bowl out and let the egg slide out of the bowl.

This is definitely something to take to the office too. Hello, morning breakfast muffins!

