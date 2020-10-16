We always love trying new ways to cook our favourite foods and this is a trick that you’ll definitely want to put on your Instagram story!

A German home cook has revealed the simple way to cook ‘cloud eggs’ on social media platform TikTok and it’s super easy!

All you need to do is crack an egg into a frying pan and spread out the egg white.

Then, you use a whisk to make it nice and fluffy as it cooks. DELISH!

The video has been viewed 5million times and has received over 1,100 comments. Looks like many will be giving this a ‘crack’ at home!

