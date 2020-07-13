Local chocolate fans were shattered when it was revealed Caramilk Hokey Pokey wouldn’t be coming to Australia. The idea of a golden blend of caramelized white chocolate and golden honeycomb pieces had people salivating.

Luckily, one home baker has discovered a DIY method to recreating the treat. It is super easy to make and happens to include a very iconic ingredient – Violet Crumble!

In a Facebook post, Dee Coolican explained the simple method she used:

“Just melt Caramilk, cut chocolate off Violet Crumble, then mix together and let it set in the fridge.”

GAME CHANGER!

This literally has bake sale written all over it (when we can have bake sales again, of course).

