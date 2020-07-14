It’s no secret that weddings are super expensive. The dress, the venue, the photography… it stacks up fast!

One of the sneaky costs is the gorgeous wedding cake which married couples just love to dig into in front of a crowd. Since the cutting of the cake is such a special moment, it is traditionally pretty big and it’ll come at a cost.

However, if you’re looking to save on the most important dessert of the day, you don’t need to look further than your local supermarket. In fact, you’ll only need about $20!

In a video tutorial by home baker Vanessa Strong, you can learn how to make a gorgeous ombre wedding cake using cakes that are from Woolworths.

In the clip posted to TikTok, Strong uses one chocolate mudcake as the base before layering on delicious buttercream.

She then stacks a caramel cake, layers more buttercream… followed by another chocolate mudcake and puts more buttercream on top.

This is when the fun starts – the three different colours of icing goes on, which is then neatly blended together with a spatula.

Flowers are placed on top as a decoration and done – a perfectly good wedding cake!

People loved her idea and were keen to try it for themselves.

“Is this how cake decorators get rich?” one viewer asked.

“This is awesome! I’m going to use it for my daughters 21st,” another wrote.

