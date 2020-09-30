When you take a bite of a classic Maccas cheeseburger, the onions inside definitely hit the spot. You might think they have been chopped up that day, however a video that has gone viral on social media explains otherwise.

Canadian McDonald’s employee Austin Martin used his TikTok account to reveal that the restaurant uses dehydrated onions from a packet (at least overseas, anyway).

In the short clip, the onions are poured into a tub before being soaked in cool tap water for an hour. Afterwards, the tub is taken to the assembly area and ready for service.

The video has been viewed almost 400,000 times and attracted hundreds of comments.

“And here I am at Subway, CRYING, slicing onions at 6AM!!!” one viewer wrote.

“I don’t care. I love those onions and want to buy some of those packs to make them at home,” another said.

“Did not know onions could be dried like that. That’s crazy,” a third added.

It is unclear whether this method is used in Australia – the staff here could be chopping away in the early hours off the morning.

