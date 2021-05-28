Our vegan friends have been getting a lot more love over recent years than ever before. And we are all about.

But it does seem like sometimes those who have chosen a plant-based diet are still missing out on some of those snacks that literally everybody else in the world loves.

The KitKat is one of those snacks. Seriously, show us someone who says they don’t like KitKats and we will show you a liar.

Thankfully, for the vegans of the world Nestle have announced that they will be introducing an entirely vegan KitKat to their range.

Nestle say that the idea for a vegan KitKat comes from people online constantly asking about it.

“One of the most common requests we see on social media is for a vegan KitKat, so we’re delighted to be able to make that wish come true,” says Nestle’s head of confectionery Alexander von Maillot.

“I can’t wait for people to be able to try this amazingly tasty new KitKat. This is a product for everyone who wants a little more plant-based in their life!”

We’re not sure exactly when the new KitKat V will be launching in Australia, but we know plenty of people who will be hanging out for it!