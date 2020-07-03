If you haven’t yet been convinced to by an air fryer, which is the new cult fav kitchen appliance at the moment, then no doubt this will give you the one reason you need to splurge and grab one.

A doggo mum shared pictures of her latest creation online saying that she used her air fryer to make ‘pupcakes’ for her dogs birthday.

And yep. We will buy an air fryer JUST so we can try this ourselves!

“It’s my German Sheperd’s birthday today,” the woman named Kylie shared the the Facebook page Share Kmart Air Fryer Recipes Australia.

“Mummy made him some “puppy friendly” cupcakes. In 3 in 1 air fryer. No wire rack just straight in. Cook 160 degrees, cake setting for 10 minutes.”

Kylie also shared the recipe of the Peanut Butter and Banana Pupcakes along with the Peanut Butter and Banana Frosting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And they turned out so well!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s one happy looking doggo don’t ya think!