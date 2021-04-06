If you were wanting an excuse to continue eating even more Easter chocolate, this recipe is perfect for you!

Thanks to delicious.com.au you can now make mouth-watering Easter Egg Brownies with just 3 ingredients!

What You Will Need:

600g Easter Eggs

4 Eggs

1 Cup (150g) Self-Raising Flour

Method:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 160°C. Grease and line a 21cm square cake pan with baking paper.

Step 2: Place 520g chocolate eggs in a food processor and whiz until chopped. With the motor running, add eggs, 1 at a time, whizzing until smooth. Add flour and whiz for a further 30 seconds or until thickened and combined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Step 3: Pour batter into lined cake pan and smooth top. Halve 40g remaining eggs, then place on top of the batter, pressing down lightly. Bake for 25 minutes or until the edges are just set but with a gentle wobble in the center.

Step 4: Cool brownie in pan for 20 minutes. Remove from pan and serve with remaining 40g eggs for a little more chocolate decadence.

Step 5: Enjoy!